SDPD posting helicopter announcements on Nextdoor

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Police Department announced Wednesday that loudspeaker public-address messages periodically broadcast from the sky by the agency's helicopter crews -- often unintelligibly, many contend -- are now available online, as well, for clarity's sake.



The airborne alerts about missing children, fleeing crime suspects and other pressing situations are now posted on the neighborhood social-networking site Nextdoor.com, as well as on Twitter.com, username SanDiegoPD.



The service, which began this month as a trial program, was prompted by public complaints about helicopter announcements being drowned out by the chopper's roaring engine, SDPD spokesman Matt Tortorella said.