Preview night kicks-off Comic-Con - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Preview night kicks-off Comic-Con

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The fun begins Wednesday night in downtown San Diego with Comic-Con's preview night.

More than 130,000 people are expected to attend the event that officially begins Thursday morning and concludes on Sunday.

Watch the video report above as both CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely and Richard Allyn walk around the Convention Center with what it it looks like before the madness begins.

MTS has increased trolley service for people traveling to and from the Convention Center. 

(Part of this story was shot using a GoPro camera)

https://twitter.com/CBS8/status/618950664266211328 

https://twitter.com/CBS8/status/618951178689187840 

https://twitter.com/RichardCBS8/status/619016863029157888 

https://twitter.com/RichardCBS8/status/619016037896359936

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:25:50 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.