Preview night kicks-off Comic-Con

Comic-Con 2015 takes center stage in San Diego a little early this year. The event kicks off with a preview night Wednesday, July 8. The festivities run through the weekend, ending Sunday, July 12.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The fun begins Wednesday night in downtown San Diego with Comic-Con's preview night.

More than 130,000 people are expected to attend the event that officially begins Thursday morning and concludes on Sunday.

Watch the video report above as both CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely and Richard Allyn walk around the Convention Center with what it it looks like before the madness begins.

MTS has increased trolley service for people traveling to and from the Convention Center.

(Part of this story was shot using a GoPro camera)

