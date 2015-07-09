Deer Springs fire fully contained - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Deer Springs fire fully contained

Posted: Updated:

Last updated: Wednesday, July 8, 2015 at 11:20 PM

Acres burned: 10
Containment: Fully Contained
Location: Deer Springs near Platanus and Gracilior Drive
Start date: July 8, 2015
Cause: Unknown 
Evacuations: Lifted
Road closures: None
Twitter Hashtags: --.

ESCONDIDO (CBS NEWS) - On Wednesday, a fire broke out in Deer Springs near Platanus and Gracilior Drive.

The fire burned about ten acres.

Fire crews were able to reach the flames which were located in the riverbed.

Structures were threatened, but there have been no reports of damage. Evacuations have been lifted. No injuries have been reported, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

