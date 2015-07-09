Teens admit to starting 15-acre brush fire in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - Sheriff's deputies say two teens have admitted to starting the Deer Springs brush fire in Escondido, that threatened several homes and triggered evacuations, with a Molotov cocktail.

It all started Wednesday night, just after 8 p.m. when flames broke out along a hillside near Circle R Drive, by the Castle Creek Country Club.

At least 50 families were asked to leave their homes as flames moved quickly.

Cal fire says that despite the recent weather pattern, conditions are still prime for brush fires.

"We’re in fire season and you can't be misled to believe just because we have some overcast, clouds and things like that the brush isn't going to burn. It's so volatile and dry, drought, fuels are going to burn," Capt. Kendal Bortisser, Cal fire spokesperson said.

The fire burned around 15 acres.

Crews had it contained within a couple hours.

No structures were damaged, and families were allowed to return to their homes.

The teens, ages 13 and 14, were arrested then released to their parents.

The district attorney will review the case.