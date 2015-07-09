Local school caught up in Confederate flag controversy

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - What's happening in South Carolina is making waves in San Diego. Their historic vote to remove the Confederate flag could mean a school in Paradise Hills changes their name.

Robert E. Lee Elementary school in Paradise Hills is one of two southern California schools at the center of a growing debate.

State lawmakers want to ban the names of schools and roads that pay tribute to confederate leaders and military officers.

This, following the national movement in South Carolina to remove the Confederate flag because many say it's a racist symbol.

After more than a dozen hours of emotional debate in the house, they voted to take down the Confederate flag from the state Capitol's front lawn.

It stems from the recent tragedy after nine black churchgoers, including a state senator, were gunned down during bible study last month.

A majority of lawmakers believe it’s the right thing to do.

Critics say the flag is part of American history and this vote doesn't represent everyone's beliefs.

"I just don't think the solution that came over from the senate is the solution that respects everybody," South Carolina Rep. Eric Bedingfield/R-Greenville County said.

"In spite of what people believe about us as a state we have shown how it can be done peacefully," South Carolina Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter/D- Orangeburg County said.

South Carolina’s governor promised to sign the bill right away.

The flag could be taken down as early as Friday, but will San Diego see the same change?

In addition to two southern California schools, the Jefferson Davis Highway is named after a confederate.