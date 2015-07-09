Comic-Con Day 4

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Stars from Ryan Murphy's hugely popular T.V. series "American Horror Story" and the highly anticipated "Scream Queens", slated to make its debut this fall, are scheduled Sunday to round out Comic-Con International's final day at the San Diego Convention Center.



"Scream Queens" actresses Emma Roberts, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lea Michele and Keke Palmer will join "American Horror Story" cast members Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Matt Bomer for a star-studded discussion on the highly anticipated fall premieres of the two shows.



The session is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. in Hall H, the largest of the center's rooms.

[MORE: Comic-Con 2015: Related stories, videos and links]



Show creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan will join the all-star cast to discuss what's to come for the two horror-genre T.V. shows.



Hall H will also be the site of an FX panel on three of the network's shows "Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll", "The Strain" and "The Bastard Executioner". Executive Producers Dennis Leary and Guillermo del Toro will be on-hand to discuss their perspective shows.



The panel is scheduled for 3 p.m.



Awards from the Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival will be given out at 11:05 a.m. at the Grand Ballroom D at the Manchester Grand Hyatt.



Pairing comic books with desserts is the unlikely topic of a session featuring Food Network chef Duff Goldman as he discusses turning fan-favorite heroes into edible creations at the "Fangirl Foods" panel at 10 a.m. in Room 14 A.



Other sessions on tap include a panel discussion on ending bullying and responding to cruelty in comic fan culture at 10 a.m. in Room 24; a discussion with the cast and creative team of "The Vampire Diaries" at 10 a.m. in Hall H; "Sixty Years of Gumby" at 11 a.m. in Room 29; and "Raising Future Fans: Geeky Parents and Children Speak Out" at 2 p.m. in Room 14 A.



The annual celebration of the popular arts attracts 130,000 attendees, providing San Diego with a major economic boost.



Because of the large crowds, officials urge those heading downtown to use public transportation. Green Line trolleys are running every 7 1/2 minutes for most of the day and evening hours, with large amounts of parking available at the El Cajon Transit Center, Grantville, Qualcomm Stadium, Hazard Center and the Old Town Transit Center.



Passengers can also ride the Orange and Blue lines to the 12th and Imperial station and transfer to the Green Line for a short ride to the Convention Center stop.



Comic-Con transit information on the MTS is available online at www.sdmts.com/trolley/comiccon.asp



Comic-Con is also offering shuttle buses to hotels in downtown San Diego, Mission Valley, Harbor Island and Shelter Island.



The buses will run 24 hours a day until Sunday at 7 p.m. The buses will run every 15 minutes between 8 a.m. and midnight, and every half-hour during the overnight hours.



Details on the bus schedules are available online at www.comic-con.org/cci/shuttles.

