Car pushed through garage wall in College Grove

COLLEGE GROVE (CBS 8) - A rude awakening for a family in the College Grove area, when a car comes plowing through the garage.

It happened early Thursday morning in the 4600 block of 63rd Street.

A white SUV was pulling into a parking spot when it hit another car, pushing it into the garage wall, police said.

No one was hurt, but two adults and two children are now staying at a friend's house while damages are estimated.