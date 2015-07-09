Sentencing set for Rand Huffman who killed his ex-wife with a brick

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - Sentencing is scheduled for a San Gabriel man who killed his ex-wife.

65-year old Rand Huffman faces 25-years to life in prison when he's sentenced Thursday afternoon in Chula Vista.

In February, he pleaded guilty to first degree murder, after attacking Martha Huffman last year, and beating her with a brick.

She spent several weeks in the hospital before she died from her injuries.