Woman dies in City Heights double-stabbing, teen in custody

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One of two women allegedly stabbed by a 17-year-old acquaintance inside a home in the Teralta neighborhood has died, San Diego police said Thursday.

Alfa Castillo, 45, became involved in an altercation with the teenage suspect after finding him inside her residence on Highland Avenue near University Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, San Diego police Lt. Mike Hastings said.

At some point Castillo and the suspect headed to the side yard where the teen allegedly stabbed her in her upper torso and broke her arm, according to San Diego police statements.

A woman who attempted to come to the aid of the victim was stabbed in her head and arm, police said.

Both women were taken to a hospital as the suspect fled. Hastings said Castillo succumbed to her wounds and was pronounced dead the following day.

The second victim, whose name has not been made public, was treated and released.

The suspect was arrested during a traffic stop in the 4300 block of Menlo Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hasting said.

His name was being withheld because of his age.

There was no immediate word on a motive for the attack.

