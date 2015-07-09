Officials: Nude man arrested after fleeing in deputy's car - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Officials: Nude man arrested after fleeing in deputy's car

Posted: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An eastern New Mexico man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a sheriff's deputy's car while running around naked.

Curry County deputies responded to a report of a naked man along the road on July 4 and found 37-year-old Jesus Tarango behaving erratically and telling the deputy he'd been poisoned.

Deputies say they got Tarango to sit down, but he began to walk around in traffic.

A police camera shows the suspect hopping into a deputy's car and driving away. Another deputy arrested Tarango a short time later after he pulled into a hospital parking lot.

Tarango was treated for injuries sustained before his encounter with deputies and faces several charges, including unlawful vehicle theft and aggravated fleeing. He's being held on a $12,000 bond.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:25:50 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.