Officials: Nude man arrested after fleeing in deputy's car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An eastern New Mexico man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a sheriff's deputy's car while running around naked.

Curry County deputies responded to a report of a naked man along the road on July 4 and found 37-year-old Jesus Tarango behaving erratically and telling the deputy he'd been poisoned.

Deputies say they got Tarango to sit down, but he began to walk around in traffic.

A police camera shows the suspect hopping into a deputy's car and driving away. Another deputy arrested Tarango a short time later after he pulled into a hospital parking lot.

Tarango was treated for injuries sustained before his encounter with deputies and faces several charges, including unlawful vehicle theft and aggravated fleeing. He's being held on a $12,000 bond.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press.