San Diego County has $413,540 in unclaimed money - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego County has $413,540 in unclaimed money

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The county of San Diego is holding $413,540 in unclaimed money, almost two-thirds of which is unclaimed property tax refunds, Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said Thursday.

The people who the money belongs to have until Sept. 8 to make a claim, or it will be turned over to the county's general fund, he said.

"We have a large number of funds available to claim this year," McAllister said. "Our goal in the next several weeks is to find the rightful owners."

He said people should check a Final Notice List at www.sdtreastax.com or call his office at (877) 829-4732.

"Final written notices have been sent to the last known mailing address for each refund owed," McAllister said. "However, we have received returned notices and some checks have not been cashed."

The total encompasses 4,179 accounts.

McAllister said the highest amount in any one account is $2,972.77 to Homecomings Financial, while the lowest is a penny.

State law allows money that goes unclaimed for more than three years, and property tax refunds unclaimed for more than four years, to be turned over to the county's general fund, he said.

