Missing: 18-year-old South Bay man

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Authorities asked the public Thursday to keep an eye out for an 18-year-old autistic South Bay man who has been missing for more than a week.

Jesus Alex Guzman disappeared from his home on Woodlawn Avenue in Chula Vista on the afternoon of June 30, leaving behind his cellphone and identification, police said.

Guzman has no vehicle or known friends and has never used public transportation by himself, according to relatives, who do not believe he could function adequately for long on his own.

He is described as a 5-foot-8-inch, roughly 125-pound Latino with short, straight brown hair. When last seen by family members, he was wearing black shorts, a dark-colored T-shirt with black stripes and gray shoes.

Anyone spotting a person matching Guzman's description was asked to call Chula Vista police at (619) 691-5151.