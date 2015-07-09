Missing: 18-year-old South Bay man - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Missing: 18-year-old South Bay man

Posted: Updated:

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Authorities asked the public Thursday to keep an eye out for an 18-year-old autistic South Bay man who has been missing for more than a week.

Jesus Alex Guzman disappeared from his home on Woodlawn Avenue in Chula Vista on the afternoon of June 30, leaving behind his cellphone and identification, police said.

Guzman has no vehicle or known friends and has never used public transportation by himself, according to relatives, who do not believe he could function adequately for long on his own.

He is described as a 5-foot-8-inch, roughly 125-pound Latino with short, straight brown hair. When last seen by family members, he was wearing black shorts, a dark-colored T-shirt with black stripes and gray shoes.

Anyone spotting a person matching Guzman's description was asked to call Chula Vista police at (619) 691-5151.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:25:50 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.