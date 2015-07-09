Showers shut off at California state beaches

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Beachgoers will have to head home sandy. The California State Parks Department has shut off the water at public showers at state beaches.

It's an effort to conserve water in the ongoing drought. Officials estimate the change will save about 18 million gallons of water annually, but beachgoers say they are skeptical the shower shut off will make much of a difference.

Officials suggest using a towel to brush away the sand or bring water from home in a re-usable jug to wash off.