Teen pleads not guilty to killing ex-girlfriend's mother

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 17-year-old boy accused of stabbing and slashing the throat of his ex-girlfriend's mother as he tried to steal an iPod from the victim's City Heights apartment pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other charges.

Jorge Suarez Villalba -- being tried as an adult -- was ordered held without bail.

Deputy District Attorney Anthony Campagna told Judge David Szumowski that Villalba had recently broken up with a 16-year-old girl and went to her Highland Avenue apartment on Tuesday afternoon to steal the girl's iPod, which she was using to send photos that upset him.

While in the apartment, the girl's mother, 45-year-old Alfa Castillo, arrived and started to come in, but Villalba scared her away, according to the prosecutor.

The victim ran and Villalba ran after her, ultimately stabbing her several times, Campagna said.

Villalba started to flee, but saw a neighboring witness calling for help by phone and he proceeded to stab her in the head and arm, the prosecutor said.

The defendant then went back to Castillo and slashed her throat, according to Campagna.

Castillo was taken to a hospital but died the next day. The neighbor is expected to survive.

"It's very sad for everybody involved," Campagna said outside court.

The prosecutor said Villalba went home and took a shower before being arrested more than four hours after the stabbing.

Villalba faces life in prison without parole if convicted of murder and a special circumstance allegation of murder during a burglary.

He also is charged with attempted murder and burglary.

A status conference is scheduled July 16 and a preliminary hearing for July 22.