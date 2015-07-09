Crimefighters Alert: Manhunt for Zaruen Gonzales Hernandez

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt Thursday night. Authorities are looking for Zaruen Gonzales Hernandez who is wanted for attempted murder.

His criminal history includes prior arrests on drug related charges, but he has never been convicted. Zaruen Gonzales Hernandez is 31 years old, 6-0, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, he's known to spend time in the north county and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information, call crimestoppers at (888) 580-tips. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.