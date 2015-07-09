School employee pleads guilty to stealing meds

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A former San Marcos school employee pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing a student's prescription medication.

Mathew Nelson was caught on camera in March, taking the student's Ritalin tablets from the school's medicine cabinet and replacing them with Claritin. He pleaded guilty Thursday to burglary and child endangerment. He faces one year in jail when he's sentenced next month.

A previous plea deal was rejected last month.