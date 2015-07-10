Koala joey developing a bit of an attitude at zoo

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Thursday, a nine-month-old male joey at the San Diego Zoo received a check-up, but showed attitude when he was separated from his mother.

Zoo staff said he has only been out of the pouch for about eight weeks, but has already developed a strong voice, and tends to be a bit of a mamma's boy.

The check-up for the yet to be named joey shows he is healthy.

The San Diego Zoo has the largest breeding colony of Queensland Koalas.