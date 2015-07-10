Police looking for killer who shot woman in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - The search is on for a murder suspect, after shots ring out in the South Bay.

Homicide detectives arrived on the scene early Friday morning, just after the victim, a Hispanic female in her mid-20's, was gunned down as she was walking in the 300 block of Quintard Street in Chula Vista.

The killer is on the loose, and this may be a random act of violence, police said.

Chula Vista investigators are interviewing witnesses and the woman's boyfriend.

They say the couple was walking along the 300 block of Quintard Street near Third Avenue and just around midnight a man came up and shot the woman several times. Her partner wasn't hurt.

Neighbors called police in a panic, after hearing loud noises on this normally quiet street.



"I heard what sounded like four gunshots. I saw a group of people walking, which is normal. I thought that sounded like gunshots so I called 911," Kate Wenrich said.



Paramedics rushed to the scene and tried to revive the woman. Unfortunately, it was too late and she died from the severe gunshot wounds. The woman's identity hasn't been released.



The identity of the victim has not been confirmed. The only description of the suspect at this time is an adult male.