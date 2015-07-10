Two people shot, suspect is on the loose in Palm City

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An investigation was underway Friday in the Palm City neighborhood, where a 25 year-old man was shot to death and a 22-year-old man severely wounded.

The gunman approached one of the victims in the vicinity of Gould Lane and Desty Street shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday and the two began arguing. As the second victim was walking toward them, the suspect pulled a gun and opened fire, San Diego police Lt. Mike Hastings said.

Arriving police officers found the victims lying in the street and on the sidewalk, both suffering from gunshot wounds, Hastings said.

They were taken to UC San Diego Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatcher said.

Hastings said the 25-year-old victim died shortly after arrival, but the 22-year-old man was in stable condition and was expected to survive.

The victim's name was withheld pending family notification.

Police described the shooter as a man in his 20s wearing a blue shirt and blue pants. He fled after the shooting and a vehicle description was not immediately available.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting was asked to call police at (619) 531-2293, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.