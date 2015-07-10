Hit-and-run leaves one person dead in Vista

VISTA (CNS) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Vista early Friday.

There were no witnesses to the crash in the 2200 block of East Vista Way, near Warmlands Avenue.

However, motorists told investigators they saw the man in a two-way turn lane as they passed by before the crash and later saw his body lying across the southbound traffic lane, Sheriff's Deputy Ken Werner said.

Werner said the county Medical Examiner's Office was working to identify the victim.

A description of the vehicle or its driver was not immediately available.

Werner asked anyone with additional information on the crash to call the Sheriff's Department at (760) 940-4556 or (858) 565-5200, or to contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.