Boy hit by plane on Fourth of July released from hospital

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A 12-year-old boy from Carlsbad is back home after being hit by debris, after a plane made an emergency landing on a local beach.

Nicholas Baer was released from the hospital Thursday.

He was with friends at Carlsbad beach Saturday, when the pilot of a small plane made an emergency landing along the shore.

He was hit in the head, suffering a concussion and a deep gash.

He was taken to Rady Children's hospital where he underwent surgery.