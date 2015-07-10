Oceanside is stepping up its game to attract tourists

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8) - The North County city is prepping for a brand new food fest in less than a week.

Friday, July 17, Masters Kitchen and Cocktail will throw a big party to celebrate with the community.

Dress to impress and pose on the red carpet for the photographer and enjoy hosted appetizer samples compliments of Executive Chef Chris Gallo.

Masters Kitchen and Cocktail will also be supporting local military charity, The Wingman Foundation, through raffle tickets and specialty cocktails for the evening.

Plus, the Star Theatre in downtown Oceanside recently unveiled a new marquee.

Watch CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs in the video above, as she tells us how the city is trying to preserve the past while paving a way for a future.