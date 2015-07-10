Stretch of I-15 closer to becoming Tony Gwynn Memorial Freeway

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It won't be long before a north county freeway will let you cross paths with two of the greatest baseball players who ever lived.

The state assembly unanimously passed a resolution that would rename a 5-mile stretch of Interstate 15 the Tony Gwynn Memorial Freeway.

We're talking about the area between Pomerado Road and Scripps Poway Parkway.

That's just south of where the 15 meets Ted Williams Parkway, named for the San Diego born Red Sox legend.

Once Governor Brown approves the name change, it will be official.

Gwynn, the Padres Hall of Famer died last June, after a battle with cancer.