Police searching for a suspect after possible kidnapping in Egge - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police searching for a suspect after possible kidnapping in Egger Highlands

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police and California Highway Patrol officers are searching for a suspect in the area of Interstate 5 and Palm Avenue in Egger Highlands following the discovery of a possible kidnapping victim in the vicinity, a CHP spokesman says.

On Friday, just before noon, a woman was found near the freeway with her arms bound behind her with plastic ties.

The woman is refusing to cooperate with officers, claiming that she bound her own wrists, a San Diego police spokesman says.

Officers are still searching for a man who ran off when a Caltrans worker came across the woman, but it's unclear if a crime has been committed.

A man initially taken into custody in the area turned out to be a witness, not a suspect, the spokesman says.

