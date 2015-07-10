Zoo Day: Koala - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zoo Day: Koala

Posted: Updated:

They spend 18 to 20 hours each day resting and sleeping. We're talking about the Zoo Day guest - a koala (not CBS News 8 This Morning anchors Nichelle and Dan).

Nichelle and Dan learn about koalas from the San Diego Zoo's senior keeper Jennifer Roesler.

Learn more about koalas by watching the video or from the San Diego Zoo's blog by CLICKING HERE >>

