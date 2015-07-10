Suspect who caused hospital lockdown is in custody - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Suspect who caused hospital lockdown is in custody

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An armed robbery suspect who caused a lockdown at Naval Medical Center San Diego Friday was arrested by Chula Vista police Saturday.

A witness sighted Russell Merck, 22, in the Chula Vista Public Library at 365 F St. around 11 a.m. The library is right across the street from the Chula Vista Police Department.

A sergeant and a detective went to the library and identified him.

According to CVPD public information officer Lt. Kenny Heinz, Merck surrendered peacefully.

Merck had eluded San Diego police during a foot chase near Balboa Park Friday. An officer suffered a leg injury in the hunt, San Diego police said.

The San Diego Police Department picked the suspect up from Chula Vista police, SDPD Officer Frank Cali said.

On Friday, the Naval hospital was placed on "shelter in place" status when Merck was spotted in its parking lot near Balboa Park. It was not made clear where or when the alleged robberies had occurred.

