Two people rescued from the surf in La Jolla cove

LA JOLLA (CBS 8) - Two people, one of them unconscious, were pulled from the surf off La Jolla Friday night.

A 16-year-old girl and an unidentified man in his 20's were rushed to Scripps Hospital in La Jolla.

According to authorities the teen's condition was moderate and she was able to talk as she was being transported to the hospital.

The man's condition was described as in critical condition. CPR was being performed on him while he was transported to the hospital.

Rescuers were alerted to the victims about 7:45 p.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department lifeguards. Two samaritans jumped into the water to help rescue the victims.

Lifeguards say their shoes and belongings appear to have been left on the cliff.

According to beachgoers, the waters off La Jolla were rougher than normal.

"You never know my husband was caught in rip current two months ago and he survived iraq but he almost drowned here," Chrystel Pearce said.

Authorities say the rocky and slippery terrain forced rescue crews to use a helicopter to hoist up the 16-year-old. The man was found not too far from the cave.

"What we believed happened was they entered the water somehow either being washed off the reef or jumping in and then a wave or something pushed them into the cave," Lt. James Garland said.

On Friday alone, lifeguards had six rescues in La Jolla.

With the high surf keeping them busy, Lt. Garland says you can never be too careful when it comes to the ocean.