San Diego's Symphony Awakens the Force at Comic-Con - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego's Symphony Awakens the Force at Comic-Con

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Friday, Star Wars and Comic-Con fans were taken to galaxy far, far away as the force awakened.

Not only did the cast of the new Star Wars film take the stage for a panel, but a secret concert also took place.

More than 7,000 fans got a big surprise Friday night when Harrison Ford made a special appearance in Hall-H to promote the new Star Wars movie "The Force Awakens."

But that was only the beginning.

Film director JJ Abrams announced an even bigger surprise during the panel: a secret concert. The Star Wars soundtrack performed by the San Diego Symphony.

"I honestly was sitting there in shock when he said, oh you guys are all going to be filed out here we have a surprise for you," said Katherine Heflin.

Thousands of fans descended on Marina Park South, as cast members, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamil and Harrison Ford introduced the symphony.

https://twitter.com/AbbieCBS8/status/619708531776753665

"It's such a beautiful night in San Diego. Having a good times and the stars. We grew up on Star Wars. We were little kids, and we had no idea it would be back," said Andrew Boxley.

Comic-Con is more than just dressing up, it's about creating special moments.

"It literally has been one the best days I've experienced," said Heflin.

https://twitter.com/AbbieCBS8/status/619705404918886401

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:25:50 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.