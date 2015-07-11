San Diego's Symphony Awakens the Force at Comic-Con

Comic-Con 2015 takes center stage in San Diego a little early this year. The event kicks off with a preview night Wednesday, July 8. The festivities run through the weekend, ending Sunday, July 12.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Friday, Star Wars and Comic-Con fans were taken to galaxy far, far away as the force awakened.

Not only did the cast of the new Star Wars film take the stage for a panel, but a secret concert also took place.

More than 7,000 fans got a big surprise Friday night when Harrison Ford made a special appearance in Hall-H to promote the new Star Wars movie "The Force Awakens."

But that was only the beginning.

Film director JJ Abrams announced an even bigger surprise during the panel: a secret concert. The Star Wars soundtrack performed by the San Diego Symphony.

"I honestly was sitting there in shock when he said, oh you guys are all going to be filed out here we have a surprise for you," said Katherine Heflin.

Thousands of fans descended on Marina Park South, as cast members, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamil and Harrison Ford introduced the symphony.

https://twitter.com/AbbieCBS8/status/619708531776753665

"It's such a beautiful night in San Diego. Having a good times and the stars. We grew up on Star Wars. We were little kids, and we had no idea it would be back," said Andrew Boxley.

Comic-Con is more than just dressing up, it's about creating special moments.

"It literally has been one the best days I've experienced," said Heflin.

https://twitter.com/AbbieCBS8/status/619705404918886401