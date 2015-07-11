Fire breaks out at restaurant in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A small kitchen fire broke out at a restaurant in downtown San Diego Saturday.

San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to reports of smoke coming out of a building at the 900 block of Fifth Avenue, near Broadway, at 12:40 p.m.

Firefighters blocked all traffic on Broadway between Fourth and Fifth avenues as they extinguished the fire.

The fire's cause and the restaurant's name were not released.

No one was injured, SDF-R said.