Police searching for man who shot victim in leg in Morena

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was shot in the San Diego neighborhood of Morena Saturday, police said.

The San Diego Police Department found the victim, with gunshot wounds to his lower leg, near the intersection of Buenos Avenue and West Morena Boulevard at 3:29 a.m.

Police said they believed he was hurt by a shotgun.

Officers thought the suspect, 27, hid in a trailer nearby. They searched it but did not find him.

Police released details of the suspect, but did not release his name.

The SDPD said the 5 foot-9 inch man had sandy blonde hair and weighed 150 pounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.