Trolley beating victim speaks out about the attack

LA MESA (CBS 8) - For the first time, the victim of a vicious beating at a trolley stop in La Mesa speaks out.

52-year-old Frank Cerasoli was attacked the night of June 13th, as he got off the trolley.

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested for the beating that was caught on surveillance video.

On Saturday, Cerasoli said he thinks an exchange with the suspect's girlfriend triggered the attack.

"His girlfriend was with him and it's like she made a funny face at me and I made a funny face back at her and because of it he didn't appreciate it," Cerasoli said.

Cerasoli says he has lingering problems from the beating and suffers memory loss.