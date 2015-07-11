Local Military families race to support non-profits

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Local military families filled NTC Park at Liberty Station Saturday morning to take part in the 6TH Annual 'Cause We Can 5K Run, Walk'.

The private race was hosted by 'Lincoln Military Housing' for members of their housing communities.

Participants raced for free, but all proceeds from prize tickets, race t-shirts and sponsorships was donated to local military non-profits.

Event organizers say it is important for residents to show their appreciation, because they can.

"We created this race as an opportunity for our families to give back to the military organizations that support them year round," Cindy Farless, Community Services Director said.

After the run, racers received a swag bag, medal and breakfast.