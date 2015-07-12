83-year-old woman injured after crashing into parked car

PACIFIC BEACH (CNS) - An 83-year-old woman drove into a parked car on the side of a street near Mount Soledad and suffered a serious leg injury, police said Sunday.



The crash caused the parked vehicle, an SUV, to flip over.



The woman had been driving south in the 4900 block of Pacifica Drive at 8:32 p.m. Saturday, when her car clipped an SUV parked on the right side of the road.



She severely broke her leg and her ankle, police said. Alcohol was not involved.