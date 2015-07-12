Drunk driver crashes car into Ocean Beach clothing store - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Drunk driver crashes car into Ocean Beach clothing store

Posted: Updated:

OCEAN BEACH  (CNS) - A man drunkenly drove his car into an Ocean Beach clothing store at bar closing time Sunday. 
   
Police said the man had been turned down trying to buy alcohol at Newport Pizza, and moments later crashed his car into the display window at Dreamgirls Boutique around 2 a.m.
   
No one was injured. The driver was arrested by San Diego police.
   
The crash shattered the window, destroyed the new merchandise on display, and altered the side wall shared with a tattoo parlor, store manager Carla Vega said.
   
Despite the damage, Vega opened the doors for business.
   
"We're just happy no one got hurt and trying to be positive about it," she said.
   
The estimated cost of the damage was not released.

