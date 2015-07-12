San Diego gas prices continue to rise

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 15.2 cents Sunday to $3.902 after increasing 16.7 cents on Saturday and 8.4 cents on Friday.



The sharp increases are the result of a lack of both gasoline produced in California and a shortage of imported fuel, according to Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com, which bills itself as the leading provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.



The average price dropped 48 of the previous 51 days through Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 40.1 cents more than one week ago and 26.2 cents higher than a month ago but 20.9 cents less than one year ago.