San Diego gas prices continue to rise - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego gas prices continue to rise

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 15.2 cents Sunday to $3.902 after increasing 16.7 cents on Saturday and 8.4 cents on Friday.
  
The sharp increases are the result of a lack of both gasoline produced in California and a shortage of imported fuel, according to Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com, which bills itself as the leading provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
   
The average price dropped 48 of the previous 51 days through Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 40.1 cents more than one week ago and 26.2 cents higher than a month ago but 20.9 cents less than one year ago.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:25:50 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.