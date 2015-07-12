Ross pitches well as Padres edge Rangers 2-1

Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor throws to first for the double play attempt after forcing San Diego Padres' Matt Kemp in the seventh inning of an interleague baseball game, Sunday, July 12, 2015, in Arlington, Texas. The Padres' Justin Upton was

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tyson Ross pitched 6 2-3 shutout innings as the San Diego Padres edged the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Sunday.

Ross (6-7) extended his homerless streak to 86 2-3 innings over 14 starts, the current longest streak in the majors.

Craig Kimbrel recorded a four-out save, his 23rd of the season. He allowed a ninth-inning run when Rougned Odor's single to center scored Adrian Beltre and left runners on first and second.

Will Venable scored San Diego's first run in the second inning from third base on a throwing error by second baseman Odor. Venable reached third when his sharp grounder caromed off the glove off first baseman Mitch Moreland into short right field. He sped to third before Odor could retrieve it.

Justin Upton got the other run in the seventh when he reached on a fielder's choice and came home on Jedd Gyorko's two-out single.

With wins on Saturday and Sunday following a loss Friday, San Diego won its fourth road series of the season and first since early June at Cincinnati.

The Rangers lost seven of eight on the homestand and are 2-8 in July.

Yovani Gallardo (7-8) lasted 5 2-3 innings and allowed one run on six hits. Gallardo, who had a scoreless streak of 33 1-3 innings broken in his last start, hasn't won since June 27.

Ross went into the game ranked third in the majors with a ground-ball rate of 63 percent. He recorded 11 on grounders and two on fly balls to go with six strikeouts.

Ross' previous start lasted only two innings and 27 pitches last Tuesday at Pittsburgh, ending following a lengthy rain delay.

Ross allowed only two walks through the first three innings and faced the minimum thanks to a double-play grounder and catcher Aaron Hedges throwing out Elvis Andrus' attempted steal of second. The first Texas hit came in the fourth inning, a leadoff double by Delino DeShields.

Matt Kemp's two singles gave him three straight two-hit games, four in five games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: C Tim Federowicz (right knee) was 1 for 4 Sunday as the DH beginning a rehab assignment with Low-A Fort Wayne. He had an RBI double and three strikeouts.

Rangers: LHP Martin Perez (left elbow) was scheduled pitch on Sunday night for Triple-A Round Rock in what could be his final rehab start before being activated. Perez had Tommy John surgery in May 2014.

UP NEXT

The Padres will open a 10-day homestand, which will equal their longest of the season, on Friday against Colorado.

Texas will begin a nine-game road trip on Friday at Houston, where it swept three games in early May.

