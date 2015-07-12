Man stabbed during robbery in San Ysidro

SAN YSIDRO (CNS) - A 50-year-old man escaped with minor injuries when he was stabbed in the stomach by one of three men during a robbery today in San Ysidro.



The man was walking home from a friend's house in the 220 block of Avenida De La Madrid when he was approached by the three suspects at 1:10 a.m, according to a statement from the San Diego Police Department.



The victim fought the suspects and was knocked to the ground, where his wallet was taken, the statement said.



He was then stabbed in the stomach. Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



One of the three suspects was described as a male black in his 20s, medium height, and last seen wearing a black and red sweater. The other two suspects were also described as male blacks in their 20s.



Anyone with information regarding the robbery was asked to call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000.