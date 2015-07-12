Court date set for hospital lockdown suspect

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The robbery suspect who caused a lockdown at Naval Medical Center San Diego Friday, and who was arrested in Chula Vista Saturday, will be in court Wednesday.



Merck was arrested on suspicion of first degree burglary and credit/identity theft. His bail was set at $50,000 and his first court date was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.



This isn't the first time the 22-year-old has been to court in San Diego. Superior Court records showed that Merck was previously accused of robbery and receiving stolen property greater than $950 in December.