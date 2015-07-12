Panel discussion to focus on fighting cyber-bullying

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A coalition of actors and authors is hoping to use Comic-Con's massive influence to spread its anti-bullying message.

It's always a ton of fun at Comic-Con, but a group called the Pop Culture Hero Coalition joined the convention on a more serious note. They want to bring out the hero in everybody, especially those who have been cyber-bullied.

CBS News 8's Heather Hope reports on how one boy is being honored for standing up to his bullies in this video story.