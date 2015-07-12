Man pulled from water near La Jolla Cove identified - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man pulled from water near La Jolla Cove identified

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One man was killed and two teenage girls had to be rescued by lifeguards at San Diego beaches this weekend.
   
Azfar Alam, 22, was found unconscious in the water of La Jolla Cove Friday, The San Diego County Medical Examiner said Sunday. Despite life-saving measures, Alam eventually died in a hospital Saturday afternoon.
  
The teenage girl rescued with him was also found unresponsive but she responded to CPR efforts.
   
San Diego Lifeguards did not know how the two entered the water.
   
Rescuers also pulled another teenage girl, 15, from the water and up the stairs onto Ladera Street near Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. 
   
The teen suffered a leg injury and was taken to UCSD Hospital for further evaluation, San Diego Fire-Rescue said. Her injuries were not life-
threatening.
   
It is common for lifeguards to be busy in July, but according to Lt. Andy Lerum of San Diego Lifeguards, high surf and Comic-Con created an increase in the volume of beachgoers and ultimately, the rescues that need to be made.
   
Total ocean rescues made this weekend were being totaled, Lerum said.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:25:50 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.