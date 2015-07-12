Man pulled from water near La Jolla Cove identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One man was killed and two teenage girls had to be rescued by lifeguards at San Diego beaches this weekend.



Azfar Alam, 22, was found unconscious in the water of La Jolla Cove Friday, The San Diego County Medical Examiner said Sunday. Despite life-saving measures, Alam eventually died in a hospital Saturday afternoon.



The teenage girl rescued with him was also found unresponsive but she responded to CPR efforts.



San Diego Lifeguards did not know how the two entered the water.



Rescuers also pulled another teenage girl, 15, from the water and up the stairs onto Ladera Street near Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.



The teen suffered a leg injury and was taken to UCSD Hospital for further evaluation, San Diego Fire-Rescue said. Her injuries were not life-

threatening.



It is common for lifeguards to be busy in July, but according to Lt. Andy Lerum of San Diego Lifeguards, high surf and Comic-Con created an increase in the volume of beachgoers and ultimately, the rescues that need to be made.



Total ocean rescues made this weekend were being totaled, Lerum said.