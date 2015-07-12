Meteorologists predict a strong El Nino effect this year - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Meteorologists predict a strong El Nino effect this year

Posted: Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Meteorologists say odds are good for a wet California winter as a strong El Nino builds in the Pacific Ocean.

The Los Angeles Times reported Saturday (http://lat.ms/1GejVwp ) that scientists say a significant El Niño is more than 90 percent likely.

Meteorologist Scott Sukup of the National Weather Service says above-normal rainfall could help ease the state's drought.

Previous El Ninos have dumped more than 25 inches of rain on downtown Los Angeles.

With the state in the fourth year of drought, rainfall would be welcome, though it could bring mudslides to areas scorched by wildfire.

San Bernardino National Forest officials have been asking communities ravaged by fire to prepare for rain after thunderstorms Monday caused mud flows.

The weather phenomenon could also cause more hurricanes in parts of the Pacific.

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:25:50 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.