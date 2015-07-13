Speeding driver rescued after crashing over cliff

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A speeding driver was rescued after crashing down a steep canyon in University City early Monday morning.

"[We] heard the crash loud and clear. We came out with a bunch of the neighbors and one of the neighbors came down, got to the woman first until police got here," said Kristen Zerr.

A woman drove her car off the cliff located at Regents Road and Lahitte Court around midnight. Her car was found about 100 feet down the canyon. Rescue crews were able to pull her to safety. She was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

San Diego police say she was driving more than 50 miles an hour when she ran through a dead end sign and part of a fence. She then swerved to avoid several large yellow barrels, but lost control and crashed into the canyon. Neighbors heard the crash and rushed outside to help. Local residents say this isn't the first time this has happened.

Zerr said the street is a launching pad, giving motorists, especially those who are under the influence, little traction to stop.

"The end of this road here has had some serious accidents, it's really a safety hazard to the neighborhood here," says local resident T.J Zerr.

In May of last year, police say a DUI driver and a passenger were lucky to walk away after their car was left teetering on the edge of the same cliff. This past September, a DUI suspect drove his car into T.J's fence.

It's not clear whether drugs of alcohol played a role in Monday’s crash. Police are investigating.

There are warnings posted everywhere. The newest addition to the area is a pair stop signs which were installed eight months ago. Since then, neighbors said, not much has changed.