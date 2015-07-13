La Jolla Cove drowning victim identified

LA JOLLA (CBS 8) - A memorial will be held Monday morning for a UCSD student who drowned in the waters off La Jolla Cove.

The medical examiner reports 22-year-old Azfar Alam died at Scripps La Jolla Hospital. Lifeguards say he and a 16-year-old girl were swept off the rocks near Sunny Jim Cave and into the water Friday night.

Medics performed CPR on Alam on the way to the hospital. The girl was also taken to Scripps La Jolla by a medical helicopter. Her condition has not been released.

Alam's memorial will be held at a mosque in Orange County. His funeral service will be held this afternoon.