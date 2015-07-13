Woman struck by hit and run driver

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pedestrian was gravely injured in a hit-and-run accident just south of Petco Park early Monday.



The unidentified victim, believed to be in her 40s or early 50s, was crossing West Harbor Drive when a small silver Ford struck her near Park Boulevard shortly before 4 a.m., according to San Diego police. The motorist kept going.



Medics took the injured woman to a hospital, where she was placed on life support. She was not expected to survive, SDPD public-affairs Officer Matt Tortorella said.



Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.