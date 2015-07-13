Truck slams into cars and scaffolding downtown

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Rescue crews finally moved a truck dangerously lodged in a building scaffolding downtown Monday morning.

The truck driver told police he was cut off and forced to veer into a building in the 1400 block of Market Street. He side-swiped two cars just before he crashed.

Firefighters were worried that removing the truck would send the scaffolding crashing down and destabilize the structure. The truck driver was taken into custody and booked under suspicion of DUI.