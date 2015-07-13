Careless smoking leads to high-rise apartment fire in University City

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Careless smoking sparked a blaze that damaged three units at a University City apartment complex Monday afternoon and left five people in need of interim housing, fire officials said.

The non-injury blaze in the 3800 block of Nobel Drive began spreading about 1:15 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Crews were able to confine the flames to a single fourth-floor unit, though two residences below it sustained water damage, SDFRD spokesman Lee Swanson said.

The personnel had the three-alarm blaze under control within 25 minutes.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents -- all of them adults -- arrange for temporary lodging, Swanson said.

Investigators set the monetary losses at $32,000.