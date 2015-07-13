SDPD officers train with new K-9's

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Training Academy for the San Diego Police Canine Unit introduced six new K-9 recruits, and their handlers are building a priceless relationship with the goal of fighting crime, and keeping San Diego safe, together.

The K-9's are paid for, and donated to the department by the San Diego Police Foundation.

The K-9 teams will face dangerous situations which can be physically demanding for the handler, and involve a lot of trust, on both sides.

Watch CBS News 8's Marcella Lee's report in the above video report.