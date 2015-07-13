State beaches begin shutting off rinse stations - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

State beaches begin shutting off rinse stations

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - California's drought is hitting the showers at state beaches as rinse stations are turned off. 

On Monday, the showers at Torrey Pines State Beach, were already wrapped in plastic.

In an effort to save water in the on going four year drought, officials are ordering all state beaches to shut off showers and rinsing stations by Wednesday.

In San Diego County, that will impact seven beaches, including Torrey Pines State Beach.

"After the beach, you need a little shower. Good thing I do yoga," said Jeff Asklidsen.

At Torrey Pines State Beach, sinks are still running, but they will also be shut off on Wednesday.

"This is how we clean our feet, now that is gone," said Colton Stoody from Ramona.

The City of San Diego is not shutting off showers at its beaches, but state officials estimate the new move will save 18 million gallons of water each year.

Officials hope beachgoers will prepare.

"What's next? The lavatory? Looks like I'm going to have to bring my own bottle of water to rinse off," said Jeff.

Del Mar has already shut off its showers at beaches.

Beachgoers are recommended to bring a brush or use their towels to dust off the sand.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.

