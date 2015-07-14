Fans holding stadium rally to keep Chargers in San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fans holding stadium rally to keep Chargers in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - The City Council Tuesday will be asked to establish a proposed football stadium in Mission Valley as a project in the city of San Diego's capital improvement program, an action that would open up a funding stream to pay for an environmental review and consultants.

Chargers fans are planning to bolt to city hall at 1:30p.m., Tuesday afternoon, moments before the city council votes on the environmental study for the proposed stadium by the Q.

The founder of "Save Our Bolts" says fans refuse to sit on the sidelines. 

"This environmental report is really going to make or break whether the Chargers stay in San Diego or not. The Chargers going to LA is identity theft it takes away something that is so huge and a part of the fabric of the city," David Agranoff/Save Our Bolts said.

The city is pushing forward with a study of a stadium's environmental impact despite a negative response from the Chargers, who have been wanting a new facility for nearly 15 years and have taken steps toward moving to the Los Angeles suburb of Carson.

As for the Chargers, negotiating with the LA Coliseum, San Diego leaders expressed their disappointment in a statement: "Unfortunately this is another example that reveals the team was strategizing a move to LA much earlier than anyone was aware of, including local leaders and the San Diego public."

In a statement, Chargers legal counsel Mark Fabiani called the plan: "A gigantic waste of taxpayer time and money. The chargers will have no part in the city's misbegotten, doomed legal strategy."

An advisory group formed by Mayor Kevin Faulconer earlier this year recommended construction of a 65,000-seat facility adjacent to the current Qualcomm Stadium, which would be leveled to make way for development. The task force also came up with ways to generate $1.4 billion to fund the project.

The Chargers rejected the mayor's plan for an expedited environmental review, contending that it would not be legally defensible.

However, according to city documents, National Football League officials indicated in recent meetings that San Diego should continue with its study so it could make a strong presentation at a meeting of team owners next month.

No major decisions are expected at the meeting, but with the NFL putting a priority on moving a team to Los Angeles, the Chargers, Oakland Raiders and St. Louis Rams are expected to report on progress -- or lack thereof -- with their respective cities. The city of San Diego will also make their presentation.

If the Chargers do move, a new stadium would still be necessary for San Diego State University, the Holiday and Poinsettia bowls, and special events like international soccer matches.

The council will be asked to establish the proposed stadium as a capital improvement project with $2.1 million in initial funding, with $1.2 million designated for consultant AECOM Technical Services Inc.

Another $200,000 would pay for conceptual design, $380,000 would be split by the Development Services and Public Works departments. The remainder would be held for contingencies, according to city documents.

A state $2.1 million reimbursement to the city that was received in July, but not budgeted, will cover the expenses.

