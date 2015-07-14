Closing arguments set for man accused of assaulting seven women - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Closing arguments set for man accused of assaulting seven women in North Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Closing arguments are scheduled Tuesday in a preliminary hearing for a man accused of assaulting seven women, including some sexually, over a four-month period in the North Park area last year.

David Angelo Drake II, 23, is charged with 18 felony counts, including assault with intent to commit a sexual offense, sexual penetration by force and robbery.

Judge David Gill heard testimony last month in the hearing to determine if there's enough evidence to order Drake to stand trial.

One woman testified that what she thought were two attackers punched her and tried to pull down her Spanx underwear during a June 21, 2014, attack.

She said she thought she was going to be raped.

Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Tag told the judge that Drake is charged with attacking the women from April 30 to Aug. 28, 2014.

Images of a potential suspect in the assault series were made public in late August, leading to a tip that resulted in Drake's arrest.

Drake told a detective that he was a "sexual deviant" and that the purpose of the attacks was to digitally penetrate the victims' private areas, the prosecutor alleged.

DNA linked Drake to the assaults, according to Tag, who said a cell phone belonging to one of the victims was found during a search of his car.

Drake faces 114 years to life in prison if convicted.

